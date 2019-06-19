LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help Wednesday to catch a man they say suddenly attacked a senior citizen in downtown Los Angeles.

The attack happened last Thursday at about 6:45 p.m. at 6th and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles. Police say a 76-year-old man was sitting in a chair waiting for a ride when he was attacked.

Police say the suspect walked up to the man and punched him in the face several times. The elderly victim fell to the ground, but that didn’t stop his attacker. The suspect then picked up an electric scooter and threw it at him twice. A witness intervened, stopping the attack.

The suspect was last seen walking into the Midnight Mission, about a half-mile away.

The elderly man suffered cuts to his head and an injury to his arm.

Anyone with information about the attack can call the LAPD’s Central Division.