



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 6/19 at 8 a.m.

Police ID Female Driver Wanted For Walking Away From Fatal Crash In North Hills

A 27-year-old woman is wanted, believed to have been the driver of a white Lexus who walked away from a deadly Father’s Day crash in North Hills.

Deputies Shoot, Wound 2 Suspects Following Long Beach Pursuit

Two men driving a reported stolen truck were shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Long Beach Tuesday morning following a chase, authorities said.

Off-Duty LAPD Employee Accused Of Videotaping In Men’s Bathroom At Angel Stadium

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department detective has been accused of surreptitiously filming inside the men’s room at Angel Stadium.

Man Wanted In Vicious Attack On Senior Citizen In Downtown LA

Police need the public’s help Wednesday to catch a man they say suddenly attacked a senior citizen in downtown Los Angeles.

Local Weather

Another day of June gloom Wednesday with temperatures below average. A high of 74 for downtown L.A., 84 for the valleys.