LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Planning a Fourth of July road trip? A new California gas tax increase is hitting gas pumps just days before the national holiday.
The new tax, going into effect July 1, will increase Califonia’s gas tax from 41.7 cents to 47.3 cents per gallon, a 5.6 cent increase in the price of fuel.
The money from the higher tax is reported to go towards repairing roads and road infrastructure.
The increase aims to generate about $50 billion for transportation projects over the next decade.