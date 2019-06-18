LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Taco Bell fans can get their hands on a free taco Tuesday after a game was “stolen” during the NBA Finals.

Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos until 6 p.m. as part of their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

Taco lovers can order their free taco inside any Taco Bell restaurant during the allotted time or through the Taco Bell mobile app.

Before the NBA Finals, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer Marisa Thalberg said, “Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco.”

The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and the Raptors went on to win the championship on June 13.