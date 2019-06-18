CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MALIBU (CBSLA) — If you’re a fan of HBO’s hit series “Big Little Lies’ you can now live like one of the characters in the show right here in L.A.

The beachfront home that Reese Witherspoon’s character Madeline Mackenzie calls home has been listed as a vacation rental.

Although most of the show is filmed in Monterey, California, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is located in Malibu and is used as a filming location.

You might want to start saving up because the home with the oceanfront view goes for $3,000 to $5,000 per night.

 

