ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department employee has been accused of surreptitiously filming inside the men’s room at Angel Stadium.
Anaheim police said on June 8 around 9:50 p.m. a citizen contacted the department after making a citizens arrest.
“Because the alleged crime is a misdemeanor and was not committed in the presence of police, the citizen was required to make the arrest,” a statement from Anaheim PD said. The citizen chose to do that and the suspect was cited and released, which is typical for this type of crime.
LAPD released a statement saying they were aware of the incident being conducted by Anaheim PD.
The LAPD employee, identified as 42-year-old Ryan Caplette, was assigned home with pay.