



— Southern California workers are severely burned out.

That’s the conclusion of a new survey, which found that 50 percent of workers in LA and Orange counties report feeling burned out, even more than famously high-stress, “city that that never sleeps” New York, where only 34 percent of workers reported feeling burned out.

“It doesn’t affect my work, it just affects my attitude when I get to the clients,” worker Gary Luis said.

The causes of the burnout are blamed on Southern California’s famously long commutes and the high cost of living, which forces workers to move even further from their jobs and contributes more to the long commutes – even for those who manage to use public transportation.

“We wake up at four o’clock in the morning – yeah. And take the train in, get here at about six something, and then work all day and get off six,” Metrolink rider Ricardo Greene said. “And then take the train home, and we get home about eight o’clock.”

A survey from the Robert Half Temp Agency found that career stagnation, no room for growth in jobs, and constant interruptions and long hours also contributed to worker burnout.