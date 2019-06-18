



— Travelers were urged to plan ahead before coming to LAX Tuesday, where demolition work is underway for the construction of the automated people mover.

Crews began demolishing the bridge between parking structures 1 and 7 above Center Way at 1 a.m. Center Way between the structures will be closed through 1 p.m.

During the closure, vehicles exiting parking structure 1 will be rerouted west on Center Way to connect to East Way.

The bridge will eventually be replaced with a station that will be part of the automated people mover, which LAX officials say will one day carry 30 million passengers and their luggage throughout the airport and connect them to public transportation.

But, for now, travelers will have to put up with road closures and seemingly never-ending construction work, and airport officials are urging travelers to plan accordingly.

“It’s always good to plan ahead and make sure you look at the traffic,” Los Angeles World Airports spokeswoman Stephanie Sampson said.

Even when the bridge between parking structures 1 and 7 comes down, construction crews won’t be done at LAX. Tomorrow, they will demolish the bridge connecting parking structure 3 and 4.