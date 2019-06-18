



— The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect or suspects responsible for a fatal shooting.

Police said they responded in the early morning hours of June 16 to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of N. Island Avenue. Once police arrived, they found 18-year-old Jose Guadalupe Vera lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a light colored compact vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detectives Tiffin and Cortez, Harbor Area Detectives, at 310-726-7884 or 310-726-7889. Those wishing to remain anonymous can report submit their tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.