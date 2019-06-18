



— A female driver of a white Lexus is wanted Monday after walking away from a deadly Father’s Day crash in North Hills.

Police say the driver, identified as 27-year-old Maritza Joana Lara, walked away from the scene.

According to police, a white 2016 Lexus IS200 was traveling northbound on Haskell Avenue when the driver ran a red light and crashed into the driver side of a 2005 Nissan Murano that was traveling westbound on Parthenia Street around 5:35 a.m. The impact of the crash sent the SUV into a chain link fence and left it on its roof.

The 48-year-old driver, Francisco Hernandez Rivas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s passenger was also seriously injured in the crash. The four passengers in the Lexus were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol may have played a role in the accident. Police said they found open alcohol containers in the Lexus following the crash.

Police believe Rivas was on his way to church the morning he was killed. He leaves behind two teenage children.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8035. To submit anonymous tips, those with information are encouraged to call 800-222-8477.