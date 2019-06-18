



– A shooting involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies occurred in Long Beach Tuesday morning following a chase.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Carson Street and Via Oro Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.

It’s unclear if the suspect was wounded. No deputies were hurt.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a crashed pickup truck. Witnesses told CBS2 that a pursuit precipitated the shooting. The circumstances of the incident were still unconfirmed. There was no word on whether the suspect fired on deputies.

Carson Street was shut down as of noon. The public was advised to avoid the area.