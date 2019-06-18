Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new study has found that Americans are drinking less beer overall, but craft beer is still king.
According to the Brewers Association, crafter beer sales rose nearly 4% in 2018.
The Brewers Association said that brewer employment has more than tripled since 2010.
The federal government says small craft-beer facilities — like brewpubs and microbreweries — are responsible for much of the growth in the number of U.S. breweries.
Most beer production in the U.S. is still controlled by mega-producers but their market share has decreased because of growing competition.