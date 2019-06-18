



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 6/18 at 8 a.m.

Attorney For Off-Duty Officer In Corona Costco Killing Says Use Of Deadly Force Was ‘Only Option’

An attorney for the off-duty Los Angeles police officer who shot three people, killing one, inside of a Corona Costco Friday night has spoken out on behalf of his client.

Bridge Connecting LAX’s Biggest Parking Structures Demolished To Make Way For People Mover

Travelers were urged to plan ahead before coming to LAX Tuesday, where demolition work is underway for the construction of the automated people mover.

Upland Woman Killed In Crash On 5 Freeway In Anaheim

A 29-year-old woman was struck and killed Monday night walking across the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim.

Local Weather

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s for the beaches, 70s for the Los Angeles Basin and 80s for the valleys.