LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — American Airlines Monday canceled 30 flights at Los Angeles International Airport following what it called an “illegal slowdown” by mechanics.

Blaming the disruption on a labor dispute with its mechanics, the airline took action requesting a restraining order against the group alleging an illegal slowdown that had caused the cancellation of 722 flights in 23 days.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the unions representing the mechanics not to interfere in the airline’s operations.

Judge John McBryde in Fort Worth, Texas, says a temporary restraining order is warranted because American is likely to win on its claim that the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers are violating federal labor law.

“We’re pleased with the Court’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order requiring the TWU-IAM Association to comply with its legal obligations and end the illegal showdown,” American said in a statement.

Across the nation, the airline giant canceled 191 flights Monday.

