ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A YouTube rapper who police say raps about the pimping subculture has been arrested and charged with pimping and pandering an 18-year-old woman.

Angel Ortiz Diamond, 31, of Los Angeles, goes by the name of Benjiboy Staccs on YouTube. He was arrested last Monday and charged with a felony count each of pimping and pandering.

Diamond has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Thursday.

According to the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, Diamond’s activities were scrutinized after they were tipped off by a relative of an 18-year-old Orange County woman.

Authorities say Diamond has posted several videos to YouTube with songs “glorifying the pimping subculture.” In many of his videos, in which lyrics are peppered with profanity and derogatory names for women, he waves around stacks of hundred-dollar bills and is surrounded by scantily clad women.

Diamond was using his social media following to meet young women in clubs, and lure them into human trafficking, according to task force officials.

Authorities are searching for any more women who may have been lured into human trafficking by Diamond. Anyone with information about Diamond can call Anaheim Police Sgt. Juan Reveles at (714) 765-1829.