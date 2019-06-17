SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Teachers and students from San Dimas High School are hoping a video they made is enough to get the attention of the school’s most famous fictional alumni.

“We’d like to invite Bill and Ted back to the campus, but I’ve got to warn you, some things have changed in San Dimas,” the video starts.

The group visits some of the more famous locations from the 1989 film, including the sheriff’s office and the Circle K.

Though the movie was filmed elsewhere, it put the city on the map and these San Dimas locals are hoping for another cameo.

The third installment of the franchise is set to begin filming in Louisiana in the coming weeks, but director Ed Solomon thanked those who made the video for their efforts in a tweet.