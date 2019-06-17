LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A nationwide voluntary recall was issued for certain Ragu pasts sauces and El Monterey Breakfast Wraps.
According to the Ragu, certain sauces are being recalled that may contain pieces of plastic.
The voluntary recall includes Ragu’s Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion (45-ounce and 66-ounce jars), Old World Style Traditional (66-ounce jars) and Old World Style Meat (66-ounce jars) with sell-by dates of June 5.
Nearly 250,000 pounds of El Monterey Breakfast Wraps have also been recalled for possibly containing rocks and other materials.
El Monterey’s recall includes the family size 8-pack of the Egg, Potato, Bacon, & Cheese Sauce Breakfast Wraps produced in January.
The USDA has received at least three consumer complaints.
Consumers are requested to check their pantries and freezers and discard any products that may have been recalled.