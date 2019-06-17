LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Twenty-five years after the infamous chase that captivated the world, O.J. Simpson has put himself back in the spotlight – this time to address rumors about whether he is the father of Khloe Kardashian.

Simpson joined Twitter last week, which happened to be exactly 25 years since the brutal murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He said he would use Twitter to “set the record straight.”

On Sunday, which happened to be Father’s Day, the former NFL star posted a video to confirm he is not the father of Khloe Kardashian, refuting rumors that persisted over the years.

“But never, and I wanna stress never, in any way shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris [Jenner] romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me, so all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless,” Simpson said in the video.

Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole were close friends with Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian many years ago, and rumors about alleged affairs have swirled for years.

Neither Khloe Kardashian or Kris Jenner have responded to the recent comments.

It’s not clear why Simpson chose to join social media and begin addressing these issues at this time, but they happen to coincide with the 25-year anniversary of the deaths of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman, the investigation, and the slow-speed chase in a white Ford Bronco that captivated the world, which happened 25 years ago Monday.

Simpson was in the Bronco being driven by a friend after failing to turn himself immediately after the LAPD announced he was a suspect in the killings. The former USC football star and Heisman Trophy winner was later acquitted of the murders, but found liable for the killings in a 1997 civil trial.

He later served nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Nevada, and was paroled in 2017.