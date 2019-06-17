



The fallout of the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will be felt across the league this summer as free agency arrives in just two short weeks. As the reactions and analysis of the trade continue to pour in, at least one person was unhappy with the deal: Lonzo Ball’s father LaVar. In the aftermath of the trade, ESPN write Ohm Youngmisuk caught up with the gregarious Ball to get his thoughts.

“I guarantee, I’ll say it again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever made in they life and they will never win another championship. Guaranteed,” said Ball in a video shared on Youngmisuk’s Twitter account. “They are going to regret it, I’m going to have fun with it. I told y’all it was crashing down. Now it has completely crashed but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded.”

The owner and creator of the Big Baller Brand has made a name for himself over the last several years for his belief and confidence that all three of his sons will be star players in the NBA. Lonzo, who was part of the Davis deal, is now headed to New Orleans where he will enter his third season in the league. Ball’s second son, Li’Angelo, went undrafted in 2018 after playing in the Lithuanian basketball league following his decision to drop out of UCLA. The youngest son, LaMelo joined Li’Angelo playing in Lithuania in 2017 before returning stateside this past year. Due to his professional experience, it’s unlikely LaMelo will play college ball in the United States, but there are rumors of Australia’s National Basketball League being interested in the 17-year-old prospect.