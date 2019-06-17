LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A female driver of a white Lexus is wanted Monday after walking away from a deadly crash in North Hills.

The Lexus and a black SUV crashed on Haskell Avenue, near Parthenia Street, at about 5:35 a.m. Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the SUV into a chain link fence and left it on its roof.

The 48-year-old driver, Francisco Hernandez Rivas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s passenger was also seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the female driver of the Lexus walked away from the scene.

Alcohol may have played a role in the accident, because some empty beer cans were found inside the Lexus, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.