LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people are recovering Monday after being struck in a crash involving a Lyft and a Tesla in downtown Los Angeles.
The crash just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday happened near 8th and Flower in downtown Los Angeles. The Lyft driver, who was in a Nissan Rogue, and the Tesla crashed, hitting three people standing nearby on a sidewalk.
Two of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but both are expected to be OK.
Both drivers stayed at the scene, and it’s not clear what caused the crash.
No arrests have been made.