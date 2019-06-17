



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 6/17 at 8 a.m.

New Details About Deadly Shooting In Corona Costco

A man who was shot and killed by an off-duty LAPD officer inside a Costco in Corona on Friday night was “non-verbal,” a family member told CBS Los Angeles.

Man Runs Into Riverside Church And Allegedly Says He’s Going To Shoot Everybody

Mass was interrupted Sunday at a church in Riverside when a man came rushing in saying he was going to shoot everyone.

OJ Simpson, 25 Years After Infamous Chase, Says He’s Not Khloe Kardashian’s Father

Twenty-five years after the infamous chase that captivated the world, O.J. Simpson has put himself back in the spotlight – this time to address rumors about whether he is the father of Khloe Kardashian.

Local Weather

Temperatures will top out at slightly below average, with highs in the 70s and low 80s once the clouds clear.