



— Anthony Davis’ trade to the Los Angeles Lakers had one local artist so excited, he stayed up all night to paint a mural welcoming the NBA star to the City of Angels.

Gustavo Zermeno, Jr. painted the massive mural of Davis in Lakers purple and gold on Melrose and Fairfax and took a picture with the finished piece to post on Instagram Sunday.

“All nighter with the homies,” Zermeno wrote alongside the post.

Zermeno is the same artist behind at least two of the murals that popped up in the wake of rapper Nipsey Hussle’s death, including a massive one painted on the basketball court of Crete Academy in Hyde Park, and murals of LeBron James that were painted last summer after the superstar signed with the Lakers.