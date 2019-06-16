LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With a new superstar coming to the Lakers, is it time for a new name?

For the second straight summer, the Lakers have landed a superstar. (Time for a new name for the New Look Lakers? How about LeBron LeBrow or L.A.K. Show or King Brow Kuzin’ Vote below)

The Pelicans and Lakers have worked out a blockbuster deal that will send Pelicans Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

The trade can’t be officially announced until July 6 but that didn’t stop well-known muralist Gustavo Zermenyo Jr. from pulling an all-nighter and welcoming Davis to LA the best way he knows how.

Check out the new and massive mural at Melrose and Fairfax he completed this morning.

Zermenyo was also the artist behind the LeBron James murals last summer.