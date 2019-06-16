CORONA (CBSLA) — There was no word yet on whether the off-duty LAPD officer suspected of killing one man and wounding two others at a Corona Costco will face charges.

Corona police say 32-year-old Kenneth French from Riverside allegedly assaulted the unidentified officer inside the store on Friday night. The two people wounded were relatives of French.

Both remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Investigators say the alleged attack against the officer who was holding his young child at the time was unprovoked.

The child was not hurt, but the officer was treated at a hospital and released.

One shopper hurt in the chaos, who didn’t want her face shown, said she’s still trying to process what happened.

“It’s sad. It’s sad what our society is coming to,” she said. “You’re grocery shopping with your kids. This is the last place that you would think that someone would shoot.”

Corona police say they’re working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s office to determine the facts of the case. An LAPD use-of-force team is conducting its own investigation.