CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Four people were injured, two of which were critical, when a car came flying into the side of a home in the San Gabriel Valley.

The crash unfolded late Saturday night at Vineland Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente.

It was there that two cars suspected of traveling at a high rate of speed were involved in a collision. The impact of the crash caused one of the cars to hit two fences in front of the home.

Footage from the scene showed the car elevate alongside the home. In all, four people were injured. Two were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two others declined medical treatment.

The family inside the home was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, though authorities suspect street racing.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s