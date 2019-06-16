LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Four people were injured, two of which were critical, when a car came flying into the side of a home in the San Gabriel Valley.

The crash unfolded late Saturday night at Vineland Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente.

It was there that two cars suspected of traveling at a high rate of speed were involved in a collision. The impact of the crash caused one of the cars to hit two fences in front of the home.

Footage from the scene showed the car elevate alongside the home. In all, four people were injured. Two were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two others declined medical treatment.

The family inside the home was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, though authorities suspect street racing.

No further details were immediately available.