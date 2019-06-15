UPLAND (CBSLA) – A small plane carrying three passengers crash-landed near Cable Airport in Upland Saturday morning, authorities said.
According to San Bernardino County Fire Department, officers responded to a plane crash in the 1300 N. Block of Benson Ave. around 9:45 a.m.
All three passengers were reported to have sustained injuries, one life-threatening, and were transported.
Northbound traffic at 13th Street was closed while officials investigated.
It was not immediately reported what caused the crash.
People were advised to avoid the area.