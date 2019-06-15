CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Plane Crash, Upland

UPLAND (CBSLA) – A small plane carrying three passengers crash-landed near Cable Airport in Upland Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to San Bernardino County Fire Department, officers responded to a plane crash in the 1300 N. Block of Benson Ave. around 9:45 a.m.

All three passengers were reported to have sustained injuries, one life-threatening, and were transported.

Northbound traffic at 13th Street was closed while officials investigated.

It was not immediately reported what caused the crash.

People were advised to avoid the area.

