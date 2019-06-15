Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A computer outage left thousands of Target shoppers stranded at checkout registers unable to purchase their items Saturday morning.
The company posted on Twitter, “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”
Shoppers took to social media to vent their frustrations and share photos of the lines.
People shopping were reportedly told by Target employees to come back later.
Some stores were reported to be handing out free snacks and beverages.
The outage affected stores nationwide.
No word from Target on what caused the outage.