LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A computer outage left thousands of Target shoppers stranded at checkout registers unable to purchase their items Saturday morning.

The company posted on Twitter, “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

Shoppers took to social media to vent their frustrations and share photos of the lines.

Today shall be marked as the day the @target registers went down and everyone lost their damn minds. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/CPVxS007bB — no_barkin (@rebeccabarkin) June 15, 2019

People shopping were reportedly told by Target employees to come back later.

Some stores were reported to be handing out free snacks and beverages.

The outage affected stores nationwide.

No word from Target on what caused the outage.