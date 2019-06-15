CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Target

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A computer outage left thousands of Target shoppers stranded at checkout registers unable to purchase their items Saturday morning.

The company posted on Twitter, “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

Shoppers took to social media to vent their frustrations and share photos of the lines.

People shopping were reportedly told by Target employees to come back later.

Some stores were reported to be handing out free snacks and beverages.

The outage affected stores nationwide.

No word from Target on what caused the outage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s