NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis, who is among the game’s biggest stars, with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James. It also gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 07, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday’s draft and will have the Lakers’ fourth overall choice.

It remains to be seen, however, how well Ingram will recover from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season.

