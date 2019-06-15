CORONA (CBSLA) — Corona police Friday said the suspect in the Costco shooting that left one dead has been taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after telling police he was injured.

According to the Corona Police Department, officers were sent to the scene at 7:46 p.m. after receiving calls of an active shooter inside and arrived at the scene in just under a minute.

Officers reported finding one dead and three wounded, including an off-duty law enforcement officer from another agency. The injured were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

Witnesses at the scene told reporter Nicole Comstock they heard an argument before hearing seven or eight shots.

About an hour after the shooting, Corona police said there was no “apparent threat”.

The shooting incident at the Costco in Corona has been stabilized. There is no apparent threat to our community from any outstanding persons. We will release more information as we work to confirm the facts. #coronacostcoshooting — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) June 15, 2019

