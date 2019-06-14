



— Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition to install a stop sign at the intersection where a deadly crash happened earlier this year.

The family of 31-year-old Matthew Izzo started the petition after he was killed in an accident at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Kent Avenue in April.

“Sometimes I bawl my eyes out,” Brenda Izzo, Matthew’s mom, said. “Sometimes I thank god for the gift that we had for 31 years

The fatal accident happened when Matthew, who was on a motorcycle, was struck by a woman driving a 2016 Ford Fusion.

Matthew’s family believes the driver couldn’t see him on his motorcycle when she turned. But they are hopeful that a stop sign at the intersection could prevent tragedies like this from happening.

“It’s in my son’s honor,” Matthew’s mom said. “If we can save one life, we’re all good.”

The family expects to get 5,000 signatures on the petition, and are optimistic that Torrance officials will install the sign.