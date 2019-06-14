CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:fatal accident, Petition, Stop Sign, Torrance


TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition to install a stop sign at the intersection where a deadly crash happened earlier this year.

Matthew Izzo died in a crash May 31 at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Kent Avenue. (CBSLA)

The family of 31-year-old Matthew Izzo started the petition after he was killed in an accident at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Kent Avenue in April.

“Sometimes I bawl my eyes out,” Brenda Izzo, Matthew’s mom, said. “Sometimes I thank god for the gift that we had for 31 years

The fatal accident happened when Matthew, who was on a motorcycle, was struck by a woman driving a 2016 Ford Fusion.

Matthew’s family believes the driver couldn’t see him on his motorcycle when she turned. But they are hopeful that a stop sign at the intersection could prevent tragedies like this from happening.

“It’s in my son’s honor,” Matthew’s mom said. “If we can save one life, we’re all good.”

The family expects to get 5,000 signatures on the petition, and are optimistic that Torrance officials will install the sign.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s