LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A man accused of being a Peeping Tom at a changing room at Legoland has been arrested.

Authorities said Friday a woman he allegedly photographed without her permission helped nab him.

Police said the man took inappropriate photos of women in the changing room.

KCAL9’s Jake Reiner reported from Lancaster where he spoke to Charisma Jucaban, the woman who alerted security to the alleged peeper.

Jucaban says, at first, she thought about not saying anything about the incident but she realized she didn’t want this guy to peep anyone else.

And she’s happy she spoke up.

When Jucaban and her family went on a trip to Legoland she assumed every photo taken of her would be with her permission. — but she soon discovered that wouldn’t be the case.

“When we got there we went straight to the locker rooms. The locker room was like a shared area,” she recalls.

Jucaban was sharing a stall with her young daughter — and both were changing into their swimsuits. After she let her daughter out, she noticed someone else trying to share the stall with her.

“I was kinda shocked like — hey, what’s that phone doing there?,” she says.

She saw a man with his phone under the stall either taking pictures or video of her changing.

“When I heard the door open of that stall, I quickly went out to see who it was and right when I got out the guy was already making a turn. He actually passed my husband,” she says.

Jucaban reported a description of the man to security and by the end of the day, authorities had emailed her a surveillance picture.

“As I checked it.” Jucaban says, “it was that guy.”

She told Reiner she would never forget his long hair.

On Wednesday, Carlsbad Police arrested 26-year-old Anthony Galindo for invasion of privacy.

Legoland has confirmed Galindo was a hotel guest, adding in part:

“Park staff acted promptly as the safety and security of Park guests is the number one priority. Park officials are assisting Carlsbad Police with the investigation.”

While Jucaban is glad she spoke up and reported the man, the possibility that he may have gotten pictures of her and or her 2-year-old daughter scares her the most.

“I don’t know how long he’s had [the camera] in there, it could have been there like while she was there or that’s what really bothers me the most. That really makes me mad.”

It’s unclear if Galindo is out on bail or if he’s still in custody.