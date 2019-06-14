



— Kittens will be available to play, cuddle and adorably ignore their admirers at a kitten lounge opening this weekend in West Hollywood.

Crumbs & Whiskers Kitten Lounge opens at the W. Hollywood on Melrose Saturday, bringing cat admirers together with rescue kittens from the local Stray Cat Alliance.

The location was previously a cat café, but many visitors said they wanted to also spend time with kittens. So the space closed and is reopening as Crumbs & Whiskers.

“When people go to shelters, there’s so much guilt….because they see cats in cages, whereas here, they’re living this fabulous life and you just come hang out,” said Kanchan Singh, who has also opened a pop-up kitten lounge in Washington, D.C.

The lounge features plenty of seating piled high with fluffy, bright shag pillows and cat furniture and toys. Visitors are being encouraged to take advantage of the photogenic walls and personality-laden kittens for social media pictures and videos.

The 30-minute kitten experience starts at $20, and it’s just $15 more for the 70-minute kitten extravaganza.

Reservations are recommended and can be made at crumbsandwhiskers.com/kittenloungela