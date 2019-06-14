SAN SIMEON (CBSLA) — Hearst Castle’s pools are one of the most striking features of the expansive estate, but have been famously hands off – until now.

The Foundation at Hearst Castle is hosting pool parties at both the outdoor Neptune Pool and the indoor Roman Pool in July. The events will be very exclusive – just 40 people can attend the Neptune Pool party, and 20 allowed into the Roman Pool.

The events will also be exclusive because not everyone will be able to pay the admission, which starts at $950 for members of the foundation. Membership to the foundation starts at $500.

Each pool party will be held on a Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Most of them will be outside in the iconic Neptune Pool, where revelers will be surrounded by Roman sculptures and colonnades and have a view of the Pacific Ocean. Two parties will be in the gold glass-tiled indoor Roman Pool, designed with mosaics to resemble an ancient Roman bath.

Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Both pools were recently repaired and refilled last year after being drained during the California drought.