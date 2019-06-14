SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A cannabis superstore is coming to Santa Ana.

Planet 13 is set to open its second location next spring in a 40,000-square-foot industrial building just 10 minutes from Disneyland.

“We’d like to replicate what we did in Las Vegas in Santa Ana,” Planet 13 Co-CEO Larry Scheffler said. “Nobody has done what we’ve done in Las Vegas. We literally have made it a destination.”

The Las Vegas location brought in 108,000 visitors last month with its neon lotuses, floating water orb, interactive dance floor, food, drinks and entertainment offerings. But not everyone in Orange County is ready for this kind of dispensary.

“Disneyland is supposed to be a place for fun,” a Santa Ana resident said. “If we’re going to use it in the sense of marijuana usage, that’s not a good track to go on.”

Planet 13 is set to open in early 2020 and will be the second-largest dispensary in the United States. Santa Ana currently has 18 dispensaries.