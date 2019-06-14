



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 6/14 at 8 a.m.

LAUSD Employee Accused Of Sexually Abusing Students In Gardena

A Los Angeles Unified School District employee accused of sexually abusing as many as five students in an after-school program will make his first court appearance Friday.

Suspect Beats Man Unconscious, Steals His Bike In Buena Park Attack Caught On Video

A 65-year-old man was left unconscious after being badly beaten and then having his bike stolen at a bus stop in Buena Park Wednesday morning in an attack which was caught on surveillance video. The suspect remains at large.

Thief Steals Car In Orange County With 2 Young Sisters Inside Vehicle

A car thief jumped into an SUV Thursday evening in Anaheim and took off with the vehicle — with two young sisters inside.

Local Weather

60s along the coast and 70s for the Los Angeles Basin with a sunny weekend ahead.