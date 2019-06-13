



– A stolen car crashed into the side of a house in Garden Grove Thursday morning.

The crash occurred a little after 2 a.m. in the 10400 block of Hazard Avenue.

According to Santa Ana police, the incident began when officers spotted a car carrying two people speeding westbound on Hazard Avenue near Euclid Street. The officers, however, lost track of the car, police said, before a police chopper discovered that it had slammed into the side of a house.

The vehicle was abandoned, but the driver and passenger were found hiding in nearby backyards, police said. Both were arrested.

No one was home at the time of the crash and there were no injuries.

The identities of the two suspects and the charges they face were not confirmed.