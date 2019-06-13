CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — A retired Lake Forest mail carrier was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and child pornography.

Craig Allen Thomas, 61, allegedly committed multiple lewd acts on at least three girls under the age of 12 beginning in 2016, a press release from the department said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, all three victims knew Thomas who retired from the U.S. Postal Service 10 years ago.

Since Thomas has had continued access and contact with children over the past three years, investigators believe there may be more victims. The department is asking that anyone with information call 714-647-7419.

Thomas is being held on a $1 million bond.

