EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A suspect in a police pursuit is in custody after leading police on a long chase through a mobile home park in El Monte Wednesday evening.

The pursuit began around 9 p.m. after police were alerted of a suspected stolen SUV and lasted for about 40 minutes.

The driver fled from the police and entered a mobile home park located near Brookside and Elliot Avenue.

About a dozen police vehicles followed the suspect as he zig-zagged through the dark residential streets, not appearing to be looking for an exit.

Police deployed spike strips in attempts to stop the driver, but the SUV did not stop.

The driver continued to lap the mobile home park as police blocked all exits.

After more spike strips were deployed, one of the tires on the SUV appeared to roll off from the vehicle.

The suspect then surrendered to police and was taken into custody.