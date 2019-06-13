HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — One person was detained after a fire broke out at a home under construction in The Strand in Hermosa Beach.

Neighbors say they started smelling smoke a little before 2 a.m. and discovered a fire had started in a three-story home that was under construction in the 800 block of the Strand.

Because homes are built very close together in this beachside community, the fire spread quickly to neighbors on each side and across the alley. A total of five homes were damaged by the flames.

“Yeah, it was pretty scary – I grabbed my son, grabbed the dog, and just kinda got out of the house,” one man said. He and several other residents in the area were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

The fire was declared out before 3 a.m., but firefighters say they will stay on the scene to mop up and make sure the flames stay out.

One person has been detained and is being called a person of interest.

Hermosa Avenue and The Strand from 8th Street to 10th Street is closed until further notice for the fire investigation.