WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A ‘Good Burger’ pop-up restaurant is coming to West Hollywood this summer.

The pop-up will feature the restaurant from the “Good Burger” sketch starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in Nickelodeon’s “All That” sketch comedy show.

Nickelodeon is rebooting the hit 90’s children’s television show on June 15.

There will be photo-op opportunities for and games as well as “good shakes, good chunks, and good burgers,” said Mitchell in a promotional video.

The pop-up opens July 10, 2019, at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA.

