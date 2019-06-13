



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 6/13 at 8 a.m.

5 Homes On The Strand In Hermosa Beach Damaged By Fire, ‘Person Of Interest’ Detained

One person was detained after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home under construction in The Strand in Hermosa Beach.

Deputy Solano Dies 2 Days After Being Shot In The Head At Jack In The Box

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano died Wednesday afternoon, two days after being shot at a Jack in the Box while off-duty.

Frantic Search For Woman, 59, Who Went Missing While Hiking In Angeles National Forest

A woman is still missing Thursday after becoming separated from her hiking group near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest.

Local Weather

Plenty of sunshine Thursday with a high of 69 for the beaches and 85 for the valleys.