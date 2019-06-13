LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — A woman is still missing Thursday after becoming separated from her hiking group near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest.

Sung Mi Kim, 59, of Los Angeles, was last seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Buckhorn Campgrounds after becoming tired and falling behind the group of about 20 people she was hiking with, authorities said. Kim eventually became separated from the group, which got worried and reported her missing.

Montrose Search and Rescue looked for Kim by foot and from the air until midnight, even using a thermal camera when night fell. The search will resume at daylight Thursday with extra people to check off-trail areas.

Kim is not considered to be an experienced hiker, and her daughter Jane Kim says she is very worried.

“It’s been 18 hours and she just had one bottle of water, and her body has been very weak and she has not been eating well for the last few months,” she said.

Jane Kim says she and her friends will join the search when it resumes.