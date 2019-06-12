Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Crews quickly contained a 5-acre brush fire which erupted in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, threatening homes and nearby Masters University.
The fire broke out in the area of 2nd and Race streets sometime before 1 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reports.
Masters University was forced to evacuate and several engines were placed near homes and the college for protection, the fire department said.
The fire was brought under control a little after 2 p.m. There was no damage or injuries.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours to monitor for hot spots.
There was no word on how the fire may have started.