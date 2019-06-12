LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Wednesday afternoon power outage knocked out electricity to a portion of downtown Los Angeles, including the convention center.
According to the Las Angeles Department of Water and Power’s twitter account, a construction mishap was to blame for the outage.
According to spokesperson Jessica Johnson, about 30 DWP customers, including the Los Angeles Convention Center which is hosting the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, lost power.
RELATED: E3 Opens In Downtown LA
Some of the customers could include other large facilities such as hotels, but no specifics were available, Johnson said.
Crews were working on repairs, but it was unclear how long it would take for power to be restored, Johnson said.
According to a Los Angeles Fire Department dispatcher, crews responded to two elevator calls in the area.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)