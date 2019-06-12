ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he had “a sad and somber” announcement Wednesday when he told the media that deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano died Wednesday afternoon.

Solano was shot in the back of the head Monday evening while ordering food at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra.

Officials believe the attack was random. Solano was off-duty at the time of the shooting and in plain clothes.

A suspect in his murder was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Long Beach.

Authorities believe the same man may also be responsible for a killing in downtown Los Angeles which occurred about one hour prior to the deputy’s shooting.

At an emotional press conference Wednesday Solano’s son, step-daughter and longtime girlfriend all spoke. choking back tears.

His son Matthew called his father “an amazing dad.”

Matthew, his step-sister and the victim’s girlfriend all held hands and stood behind Villanueva.

The suspect has been identified 30-year-old Rhett McKenzie Nelson of Saint George, Utah, the sheriff’s department reports.

Nelson is being held on $2 million bail.

It was announced Wednesday that he is also a suspect in the armed robbery of five convenience stores in the San Diego area.

Solano, off-duty and in civilian clothes, was ordering food shortly before 6 p.m. Monday at a Jack in the Box at 2531 W Valley Blvd. when a man walked up behind him brandishing a handgun and shot him in the back of the head, according to the sheriff’s department.