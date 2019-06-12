



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 6/12 at 8 a.m.

Deputy Shot At Alhambra Jack In The Box In Grave Condition; Suspect Arrested

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Long Beach in the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra Monday evening.

Riverside Deputy Shot While Responding To Domestic Disturbance Call In Lake Mathews

A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting in a gated community in Lake Mathews Tuesday night.

Governor Calls For Halt In Races After 2 More Horses Euthanized At Santa Anita Park

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for a temporary end to horse races at Santa Anita Park after two more horses were euthanized this weekend, bringing the total number of horse deaths this season to 29.

Local Weather

A warm day with highs above average, but not as hot as Tuesday. A high of 95 for the valleys, 74 for the beaches.