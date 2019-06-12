



— Southern California is home to both the best and worst airports in the world, according to Fodor’s inaugural Travel Awards announced Wednesday.

Fodor’s named the Hollywood-Burbank Airport the best in the U.S. – and it happens to be just 30 miles away from the worst — Los Angeles International Airport.

According to Fodor’s, Southern California being home to both the best and worst airports in world was “an unplanned coincidence.”

Fodor’s editors said Hollywood-Burbank – formerly known as Bob Hope Airport – took top honors because of its “accessibility and mellow, hassle-free experience.”

“Burbank is an airport free of most of the hassles that take the fun out of travel plans,” Fodor’s managing editor Rachael Levitt said in a news release. “It’s an agreeable airport in a perfect location, which is why it’s at the top of our list of airports to love.”

LAX, however, is in the throes of several construction projects ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. Getting in and out of the LAX was the main reason why it got such low marks.

“One day the construction will end. And, one day, there will be a people-mover that will connect the yet-to-be-open Crenshaw Metro Line to the airport,” Tarr said in the news release. “But until then, LAX has earned a spot at the top of our Worst Airports list – and we’re loathing it.”