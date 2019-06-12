CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed in a pileup involving a box truck and as many as seven other vehicles on the southbound 71 Freeway at Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills Wednesday.

A box truck overturned at about 8:15 a.m. after crashing with a brown SUV according to the California Highway Patrol. A black Ford Explorer and a small silver sedan ended up underneath the truck.

Another vehicle, a white-4-door, was left in pieces on the shoulder between the freeway and the onramp.

There was no word on other injuries.

All southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway were blocked for the fatal crash investigation.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.