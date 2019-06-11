



— Pampers is tackling gender equality, one restroom at a time.

Pampers, in partnership with Koala Kare, announced Monday that it plans to provide 5,000 baby changing tables for installation in men’s restrooms across the U.S. and Canada.

“We know that dads want to be able to bond with their children by taking them out and about, and that means the inevitable diaper-duty no matter where they are,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “In many instances today, instead of it being an easy, straightforward task it’s a moment that causes angst because the facilities needed are not always available.”

To kick off the campaign, Pampers released a video with famous dads John Legend and Donte Palmer, who founded #SquatForChange after a photo of him changing his son in a restroom without a changing table went viral last year.

Throughout the next two years, Pampers will target “high-need” public locations in cities such as . The first 500 locations have already been identified, and installation is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, according to a release.